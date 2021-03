Toews notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Toews had the secondary assist on Brandon Saad's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Toews has picked up four assists in his last six games. The defenseman is up to 12 points, 44 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 21 contests. He mostly works on the second pairing as a solid two-way blueliner.