Toews notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and four PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Toews posted his first multi-point effort of the season after helping out on goals by Mikko Rantanen and Ross Colton in the second period. Toews' second helper was also his first power-play point of the campaign. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 21 shots on net, 10 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances in a top-pairing role with time on the second power-play unit.