Toews logged two assists, a plus-4 rating, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Toews set up goals by Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon in the first period. The pair of helpers snapped a five-game point drought for Toews, who hasn't exactly thrived recently during Cale Makar's most recent absence with a concussion. Toews is up to four goals, 30 assists, 124 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 70 hits and a plus-26 rating. His play should stabilize now that his usual defense partner Makar, who had four points Tuesday, is back in the lineup and performing well.