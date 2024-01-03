Toews scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders. He also added one blocked shot and one hit to his line over 22:25 of ice time.

After a Cale Makar's rush into the Islanders' zone occupied the focus of several defenders, Logan O'Connor picked up a loose puck in the corner and fed Toews for Colorado's first goal. It was the second tally in three games for the defenseman, who extended his point streak to six games. Toews, who benefits from pairing with Makar, has 22 points over 38 games and is flirting with a third consecutive 50-point season.