Toews is in doubt for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota after blocking a shot with his foot, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Toews is off to a strong start to the year after registered five points in eight games since joining the Avs in the offseason. The 26-year-old defenseman has seen significant time on the power play as he has logged 1:53 per game in that role and scored two goals and one assist. If Toews does miss any time, it would likely mean a spot in the lineup for Connor Timmins and more ice time for Bowen Byram.