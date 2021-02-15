Toews (foot) blocked three shots, fired four shots on goal and went minus-1 in 25:56 during Sunday's 1-0 to the Golden Knights.

Toews' ice time led all Avalanche skaters, so it's safe to say he's back to full health. He missed three games with the foot injury. With Cale Makar (upper body) out Sunday, Toews operated on the top power-play unit -- that's likely a temporary assignment, as Toews has seen mostly second-unit minutes this season. The 26-year-old blueliner has five points, 20 blocked shots, 18 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through nine appearances.