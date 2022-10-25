Toews (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Toews missed Colorado's past two games. His return is expected to bump Jacob MacDonald, who played in Saturday's win over Vegas, out of the lineup. Toews has supplied three assists, four shots on goal and 12 blocks in four games this season.
