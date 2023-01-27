Toews posted an assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Toews has an assist in each of the last two games and seven helpers over his last seven contests. He set up Mikko Rantanen on the opening goal 3:56 into the first period Thursday. Toews remains a strong option in fantasy, but Cale Makar's return from a four-game absence Thursday will reduce some of Toews' ice time in high-scoring situations. The 28-year-old has 27 points, 90 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-13 rating through 45 appearances.