Toews had an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5 of their playoff series.

With seconds remaining in the first period, Toews harmlessly cleared the puck out of Colorado's zone to Brandon Saad in the neutral zone. Saad quickly entered the offensive zone and beat Marc-Andre Fleury high and stick side -- a shot the goalie should have stopped. It was Toews' third assist of the series and fifth of the postseason. The series moves back to Las Vegas for Game 6 with the Avalanche down, three games to two.