Toews posted a shorthanded assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Toews helped out on a Logan O'Connor goal in the second period. Through three contests, Toews has two assists, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. The 29-year-old defenseman signed a seven-year, $50.75 million extension just after the season started, locking him in as a part of the Avalanche's top-four for the remainder of the decade, and he's living up to the role in the early going this year.