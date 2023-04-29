Toews registered two assists in Colorado's 4-1 victory over Seattle in Game 6 on Friday.

Toews recorded his third multi-point game in six first-round contests, and he's supplied a goal and seven points in that span. He also had four hits and three blocks Friday, bringing him up to 11 and six, respectively, in the postseason. Toews, who has averaged 23:42 of ice time in the 2023 playoffs, will continue to play an important role for the Avalanche when they face Seattle in Game 7 on Sunday.