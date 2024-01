Toews posted an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Toews set up Josh Manson for a shorthanded empty-netter to seal the win. This was Toews' second shorthanded point of the season. The defenseman ends December on a five-game point streak (one goal, four helpers), and he's up to 21 points, 63 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-9 rating through 37 outings overall.