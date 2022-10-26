Toews recorded six shots in 26:26 of ice time during the Rangers' 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday.

Toews, who missed the Avalanche's previous two games with an undisclosed injury, dressed Tuesday and joined Cale Makar as the team's top defensive pairing. Coming off career-highs in goals (13) and assists (44) last season, Toews has produced when healthy, recording three helpers in five outings.