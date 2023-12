Toews logged an assist, two blocked shots and four hits over 23:58 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Toews had the secondary helper on Jonathan Drouin's tally early in the second period to put Colorado up, 2-0. It was the third straight game with an assist and fourth in the last five for Toews. The blueliner has four goals, 15 assists, 61 shots, 30 hits, 52 blocks and eight PIM through 35 games.