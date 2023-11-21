Toews scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots over 21:50 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to Nashville.

After a Predator defender lost his stick, the Avalanche applied the pressure in the Nashville end. Nathan MacKinnon adjusted his angle slightly to find an open Toews, who one-timed a missile past Juuse Saros to knot the game at 2-2. The tally gave Toews points in four straight games, during which he has two goals and four assists. The top-pair blueliner has 11 points, 29 shots on goal, 10 hits, 19 blocked shots and six PIM over 17 contests.