Toews had an assist, two shots on net and two blocked shots over 28:03 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Toews corralled a loose puck in the Colorado zone then sent Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon on a 2-on-1 that ended with MacKinnon logging his fourth goal of the season. It was the fifth consecutive game with a point for Toews, who has one goal and nine assists over 11 games. The defenseman is on pace to break last season's career benchmark of 57 points set over 66 contests.