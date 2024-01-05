Toews had two assists (one on the power play), two shots, one block and two hits over 23:29 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime victory over Dallas.

Toews' slap shot dribbled between the legs of Scott Wedgewood before Jonathan Drouin pushed it in for Colorado's lone power-play strike. Then in overtime, he wrested the puck away from Jason Robertson that eventually led to Nathan MacKinnon's game-winning tally. The two helpers was Toews' third multi-point effort of the season and extended his point streak to seven consecutive contests.