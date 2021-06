Toews scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Toews struck just 23 seconds into the first period, but the Avalanche's only lead of the game lasted just 52 seconds before Nick Holden tied it for Vegas. The 27-year-old Toews had six points, 19 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-10 rating in 10 playoff outings. He figures to be a key veteran on the Avalanche's blue line heading into next season.