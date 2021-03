Toews had a goal, two shots and one hit in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Toews activated from the point, working a silky give-and-go with Nathan MacKinnon late in the first period to give Colorado a lead about a minute after Vegas tied the game. It was Toews' sixth goal in 30 games, tying his previous career high set last season in 68 games. With 19 points thus far, Toews is well ahead of the pace that produced 28 points in 2019-20.