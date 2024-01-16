Toews scored a goal on one shot and had a block over 23:20 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to Montreal.

During a 4-on-4, Cale Makar patiently waited for the attack to develop then connected with Mikko Rantanen on the zone entry. The forward's cross-ice feed to Toews caught Jake Allen leaning, and the defenseman tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period. The point snapped a four-game run of futility for Toews, who has seven goals and 18 assists through 44 games.