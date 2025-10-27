Toews provided an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Toews has had a rough start to the year on offense, but he's remained in a top-pairing role alongside Cale Makar. The 31-year-old Toews helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the first period Sunday to get on the scoresheet for the first time in 10 games. Toews has added 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. His shutdown defensive abilities will keep him in a prominent role, and more offense should follow -- he's logged at least 44 points in each of the last four regular seasons.