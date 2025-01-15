Toews scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Toews ended a three-game dry spell by scoring at 4:23 of overtime to complete the Avalanche's comeback win. The defenseman has been a bit goal dangerous lately with five tallies and three assists over his last eight outings. For the season, he's up to six goals, including three game-winners, and he's added 15 helpers, 75 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 41 appearances.