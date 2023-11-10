Toews produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Toews snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he went minus-2 with five shots on net and four hits. The 29-year-old defenseman won't get the same all-around looks as defense partner Cale Makar, but Toews can still be a consistent contributor. He's at five points, 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances.