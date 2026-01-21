Toews (upper body) will not be available for the Avalanche's next two games, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Wednesday.

Toews is reportedly getting close to making his return, but it is not expected to happen during his next two contests. The blueliner has already missed seven games due to his upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, Toews was stuck in a 15-game goal drought during which he generated five assists, 33 shots and 25 blocks.