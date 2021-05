Toews managed two assists, three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Toews helped out on tallies by J.T. Compher and Gabriel Landeskog in the second period. The 27-year-old Toews is up to 30 points for the first time in his career, needing just 52 games to reach the milestone. The defenseman has added a plus-27 rating, 85 blocked shots and 118 shots on net in a top-four role.