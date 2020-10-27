Toews agreed to terms on a four-year, $16.4 million contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Toews was acquired by the Avs via trade for a pair of second-round picks and has now signed a long-term extension. In 68 appearances for the Isles, the 26-year-old blueliner set personal bests in goals (six), assists (22) and power-play points (six). With Cale Makar holding down a spot with the No. 1 unit, Toews may be hard-pressed to secure regular minutes with the man advantage over the likes of Samuel Girard.