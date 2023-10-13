Toews and the Avalanche have agreed on a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

It was thought that the two sides would not come to an agreement as Toews had said earlier that he had set the first game of the season as his deadline for negotiations. The Avalanche opened the season Wednesday, but both sides continued to negotiate and an agreement was finally reached. Toews had seven goals and 50 points in 80 contests last season.