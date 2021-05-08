Toews notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Toews provided the secondary helper on Tyson Jost's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Toews has a goal and two helpers in his last six contests. The Canadian blueliner is up to 26 points, 112 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 49 outings as a clear top-four defenseman.
