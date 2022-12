Toews had two assists, one on the power play, one shot on net, two hits, four blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 26:03 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Colorado's stars came out to play Thursday after getting blanked by Winnipeg on Tuesday. Both Toews and Cale Makar contributed two helpers while Nathan MacKinnon posted a five-point night. In addition to 14 points through 19 games, Toews is second on the team with 39 blocked shots.