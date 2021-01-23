Toews recorded a power-play assist, four blocked shots, two hits and two shots on net in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Toews earned the secondary helper on Joonas Donskoi's opening tally 2:56 into the first period. It's another well-rounded performance for Toews, who is up to four points (three on the power play), 14 blocks and a plus-1 rating through five appearances to start his Avalanche career. The 26-year-old is especially useful in fantasy formats that reward blocks, but his scoring alone should earn some attention.