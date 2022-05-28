Toews logged a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Toews helped out on the second of J.T. Compher's goals in the game. The 28-year-old Toews has points in three straight games (one goal, two helpers). In 10 playoff outings, he's up to four tallies, four helpers, 25 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. As a top-pairing defenseman, he'll have his hands full with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as the Avalanche face the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals.