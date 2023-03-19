Toews scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings. He added three hits and three blocked shots to his line over 24:04 of ice time.

Ville Husso was expertly screened by Valeri Nichushkin and never saw Toews' blast from the blue line. The defenseman snapped a 16-game stretch without a goal, but he did have eight assists and was plus-11 during that span. Toews has five goals, 32 assists, 136 shots, 79 hits and a team-leading 117 blocks over 66 games.