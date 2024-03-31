Toews had an assist, a block and three hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.
Toews logged the secondary helper on the first of Nathan MacKinnon's two goals. The assist extended the defenseman's point streak to four games and gave him 45 for the season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Credited with fluke goal•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Garners assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Logs two assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Contributes assist Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Maintains streak•