Toews scored two goals, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Deuces were wild on Toews' stat line Saturday. He opened the scoring at 4:46 of the first period, and his second-period tally was ultimately the game-winner. The 27-year-old defenseman has matched his career high in points with 28, doing so in just 50 games this season compared to 68 last year. He's added 114 shots on net, a plus-24 rating and 81 blocked shots in 2020-21.