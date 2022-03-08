Toews scored a goal on three shots, blocked five shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Toews picked up two goals and two assists in his two games against his former team this season, with Monday marking his first game as a visitor against the Isles. The defenseman continues to chip in on offense with four goals and eight assists in his last 13 appearances. Toews is up to 12 tallies, 44 points, 111 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-45 rating in 46 contests. His goal Monday also stood as his second game-winner of the season.