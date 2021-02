Toews notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Toews had the secondary helper on a J.T. Compher goal in the second period. In 13 games this season, Toews has collected four goals, four helpers, 29 shots on net and 32 blocked shots. He's currently working alongside Cale Makar on the Avalanche's top pairing. Toews is more of a defensive player, but he had 28 points in 68 games last year, so he can chip in on the scoresheet as well.