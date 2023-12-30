Toews scored a goal on two shots on net, blocked two shots and delivered one hit over 23:49 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Toews' slapshot from the point made it through a thicket of bodies and past Jordan Binnington for the game-winning tally. The goal snapped a 12-game run without a tally for Toews, who has points in four consecutive games. The top-pair defenseman gas five goals, 15 assists, 63 shots, 31 hits, 54 blocks and eight PIM through 36 games.