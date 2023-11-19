Toews logged an assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Toews set up Mikko Rantanen's game-winning goal in the third period. This was Toews' fifth point during his three-game streak, a span that's also seen him go plus-7 with five blocks. The 29-year-old defenseman reached the 10-point mark Saturday, and he's added 27 shots on net, 16 blocks, 10 hits and a plus-11 rating in a top-pairing role. He's tracking at the same pace that saw him generate 50 points in 80 outings a year ago.