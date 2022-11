Toews notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Toews set up Logan O'Connor's first of two goals in the second period. The 28-year-old Toews is riding a four-game point streak, earning a goal and five assists in that span. The steady blueliner has nine points, 19 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 10 contests, mainly playing in a top-pairing role.