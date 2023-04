Toews recorded an assist and went plus-5 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Toews helped out on Mikko Rantanen's third goal of the game. Over his last six contests, Toews has five assists -- he's picking up a lot of the slack left behind with Cale Makar (lower body) out of the lineup. Toews has 43 points, 151 shots on net, 134 blocked shots, 89 hits and a plus-41 rating through 75 outings overall.