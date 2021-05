Toews produced an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Toews set up Andre Burakovsky's second-period tally. The 27-year-old Toews finished the regular season with 31 points, a plus-29 rating, 121 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and 44 hits in 53 outings. He'll likely be counted on to play a similar two-way game in the postseason as the more defensive half of a pairing with Cale Makar.