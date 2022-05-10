Toews scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

Toews' tally at 8:55 of the third period tied the game at 3-3, and the Avalanche were able to go ahead a little more than three minutes later. The defenseman has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in the playoffs, posting three goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, 10 blocks, five hits and a plus-5 rating in four contests. He'll continue to be a solid contributor in his top-pairing role alongside the dynamic Cale Makar.