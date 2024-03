Toews scored a goal on two shots, blocked two attempts and had one hit in Thursday's 5-0 win over Chicago.

Toews stepped up from the point and one-timed a feed from Mikko Rantanen for his 11th goal of the season. The defenseman has points in two consecutive games and five points over the last eight. Toews is two goals shy of the career-high 13 set in 2021-22.