Toews scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-3 win over the Predators in Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

Toews is riding a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists) and has 12 shots in that span. His goal -- a slap shot from the top of the left circle -- pushed the Avs out in front 6-3 at 9:33 of the third period. Toews has carried on from his career year (57 points in 66 games), and he and Cale Makar form arguably the best D pairing in the NHL.