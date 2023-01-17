Toews notched two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

It's the first multi-point performance since Dec. 1 for Toews, who typically defers to partner Cale Makar when it comes to producing offense off the Colorado blue line. This game was no exception -- Makar had two goals and three points -- but there were plenty of points to go around. On the season, Toews has three goals and 23 points through 40 games, well off last season's pace but still giving him fantasy value in most formats once you factor in his 77 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 40 hits and plus-11 rating.