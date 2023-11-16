Toews scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Toews has four points over his last two games after another strong showing Wednesday. He set up a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the first period and then scored one of his own in the third. The uptick in offense has Toews at two goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 15 appearances.