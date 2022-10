Toews (undisclosed) will not play Friday against the Kraken, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Toews didn't practice Friday after he was seen going to the locker room multiple times during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He will be replaced in the lineup by Kurtis MacDermid. Coach Jared Bednar also stated that Toews may not be able to play Saturday against Vegas, but the injury was not serious.