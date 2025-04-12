Toews (rest) didn't travel with the Avalanche to California, and he will consequently miss Saturday's game in Los Angeles as well as Sunday's clash in Anaheim, Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Those are the Avalanche's final two games of the regular season, so Toews will close the campaign with 10 goals, 44 points, 40 hits and 103 blocks in 76 outings. Missing those two games will keep him fresh for the start of the playoffs. In the meantime, the 27-year-old Wyatt Aamodt is projected to make his NHL debut Saturday.