Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Added to NHL roster
The Avalanche have recalled Toninato from AHL Colorado, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Toninato was added on emergency conditions with the news that Derick Brassard is under the weather. He's unlikely to draw in against the Flames on Wednesday, but he will be on hand should the need arise.
