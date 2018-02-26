Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Assigned to AHL in paper move
Toninato was briefly assigned to AHL San Antonio before being recalled Monday, per the AHL's official transactions page.
Toninato's roster status yo-yo'd between the minors and the NHL in order to keep him eligible for the AHL playoffs. With just one point, an assist, in 24 games with the Avs this season, the American pivot carries very little fantasy value.
